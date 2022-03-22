Transportation, Development Issues Dominate District 5 Town Hall Meeting

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry held ann open forum town hall meeting Monday evening in Cantonment, with most of the comments or questions centered around transportation or development.

Residents complained about commercial truck traffic on East Kingsfield Road, which is designated with no-truck signs. Barry said he would reach out to Ascend Performance Materials and other area companies to ask them to remind haulers about the posted no-truck zone on Kingsfield.

Another resident sarcastically asked Barry if he’s heard about Escambia County’s newest drag strip — the residential Cricket Ridge Drive off East Kingsfield. Barry said a petition is in progress for speed bumps on the road.

A Century resident nudged Barry to request a traffic light on Highway 29 in Century, either at the intersection with West Highway 4 or Pond Street. Another asked for a traffic light at Nine Mile and Stefani Road. Barry said that’s not likely to happen, but he feels the Florida Department of Transportation will consider a traffic light at Nine Mile Road and Ashland Avenue.

A Barrineau Park resident expressed concern about a rezoning proposal for property on Gibson Road in Molino. The rezoning proposal is still in the Planning Board process; Barry said he would address it publicly once it reaches the county commission.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured. Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry held a town hall open forum meeting Monday evening at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.