Decision Postponed On Rezoning 376 Acres In Molino

On Tuesday, the Escambia County Planning Board first denied, then postponed a final decision on a proposed large scale zoning change for 376 acres in Molino.

The wooded and undeveloped acreage is on five parcels along or near either Gibson Road or Crabtree Church Road in Molino (map below). The parcels are owned by Thomas Henry of Thomas Homes in Cantonment.

The current agricultural zoning on the property is agriculture, which allows for a maximum residential density of one dwelling unit on each 20 acres. Henry is proposing a future land use change to agricultural residential, which would allow a maximum of one residence per four acres.

According to Escambia County’s Comprehensive Plan, the agricultural residential zoning designation is allowed along highways, federal and “major county roads” as identified in the Escambia County Future Land Use Map.

(Story continues below graphic.)

The comprehensive plan does not offer a definition of “major county road”. The county’s development maps do show Gibson Road or Crabtree Church Road as major county roads.

County staff will seek clarification and the planning board will reconsider the proposal in April.

Several dozen citizens, mostly from Molino and Barrineau Park, attended Tuesday’s four-hour long planning board meeting. Speakers against the rezoning cited their opinions about inadequate infrastructure. They claimed that area roads and bridges, schools and emergency services are not adequate for added growth.

A county staff analysis of the rezoning application found that adequate infrastructure does exist.

Pictured: A portion of the property in question along Gibson Road in Molino. Pictured lower inset: Local resident Craig Exner addresses the Escambia County Planning Board Tuesday morning. Pictured below: Developer Thomas Henry speaks to the board. Pictured bottom: Map showing the area. NorthEscambia.com photo and images, click to enlarge.