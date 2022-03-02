Tate High Placed On Lockdown Wednesday Morning

Tate High School was on a lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of someone with a gun on campus.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun, but there was no issue, according to Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involved a student that was suspended recently, according to Southard. The student had a letter in hand that stated that he could return to campus Wednesday, but he missed a meeting on Tuesday where that return permission was to have been canceled.

“He did not trespass because he was never trespass warned from the campus before today and had the letter,” Southard said. “He was informed today and sent on his way.”

Shortly after the incident, with many parents still outside the school gates, Escambia County EMS responded for an unrelated call of an adult with a minor medical issue.