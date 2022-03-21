Sunshine Monday; Increasing Threat Of Severe Weather For Tuesday

A potentially significant severe weather event is becoming increasingly likely across much of the region Tuesday through Tuesday night.All modes of severe weather will be possible: tornadoes (some may be strong), damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, and large hail up to golf ball size.

Along with the severe storm threat on Tuesday and Tuesday night will come a threat for heavy rain and potential for flash flooding as well. About 2-4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, is possible. Additionally, minor river flooding is expected, including the Escambia River.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 61. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.