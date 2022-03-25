Sunshine, Low 70s For Your Friday

March 25, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

