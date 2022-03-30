Severe Weather Expected Tonight; Gusty Winds Before The Storms

Severe weather is expected tonight across the North Escambia area with a rare 4 out of 5 chance.

A potent squall line is expected to move through the area through Wednesday night. Damaging winds in excess of 80 mph will be possible along with several fast moving tornadoes (some could be strong EF2 or greater). According to the National Weather Service, 80 mph winds can easily produce damage comparable to a tornado.

A wind advisory is in effect in advance of the storms. Sustained winds of 25-35mph with frequent gusts up to 50-55mph are expected. Loose articles should be secured and extreme caution will need to be taken on area bridges and overpasses. This is especially true for high profile vehicles and trailers. Over marine zones, a gale warning remains in effect.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.