Reminder: Blue Jacket Jamboree, 2,000 Easter Egg Drop And Livestock Show Today In Molino

March 26, 2022

The Northview High School FFA Blue Jacket Jamboree, along with the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree is a free festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. that will feature dozens of arts and craft vendors, food vendors, a car show, local entertainment, kids’ activities, and much more. There will also be an Easter egg drop at noon with the Easter Bunny and about 2,000 eggs including a special section for preschoolers.

Saturday’s schedule for the livestock show is as follows:

  • 9 a.m. – Swine
  • Noon – Rabbits
  • 1 p.m. – Steers
  • 2:30 p.m. – Goats and Lambs
  • 3:15 p.m. – Preview Steers
  • 4 p.m. – Poultry Auction
  • 5 p.m. – Steer & Swine Auction

Admission and parking are free for both the Blue Jacket Jamboree and livestock show at the Escambia 4-H Livestock Facility located at 5701 Highway 99 in Molino.

All proceeds will benefit Northview High School FFA students and their scholarship fund.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree is sponsored in part by NorthEscambia.com.

