Reminder: After School Activities, Sports Canceled In Escambia And Santa Rosa On Wednesday

The Escambia and Santa Rosa school districts have canceled all sports and extracurricular activities for Wednesday.

School will be in session as usual on Wednesday, and school is set to resume on Thursday in both counties. The greatest weather threat is during the evening hours on Wednesday, not during school hours.

After school activities are also canceled for schools in Escambia County, Alabama.