Update: Bomb Threat Cleared At Pine Forest High School

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has cleared a bomb threat at Pine Forest High School.

Pine Forest was placed on a “Code Red” lockdown Tuesday morning during the bomb threat.

By about 10 a.m., the bomb threat had been determined to be unfounded, according to the ECSO.

Nearby Longleaf Elementary, George Stone, and Success Academy were also placed on alert during the incident.

No further details were released.

Pictured: the scene outside Pine Forest High School Tuesday morning. Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

