Update: Bomb Threat Cleared At Pine Forest High School
March 22, 2022
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has cleared a bomb threat at Pine Forest High School.
Pine Forest was placed on a “Code Red” lockdown Tuesday morning during the bomb threat.
By about 10 a.m., the bomb threat had been determined to be unfounded, according to the ECSO.
Nearby Longleaf Elementary, George Stone, and Success Academy were also placed on alert during the incident.
No further details were released.
Pictured: the scene outside Pine Forest High School Tuesday morning. Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Update: Bomb Threat Cleared At Pine Forest High School”
If caught, they will pay dearly…… been there myself when I was young and dumb. I was in Juvey for a year and had to do 2 years of community service, as well as hold a record until I was 25 years old- I was 16 at the time. I can only imagine the punishments are far worse now, and as they should be.
Make them pay retitution for all the man hours, time lost from teaching.
It seems like they always get caught. If enough of them were punished properly it wouldn’t happen so often. This is the result of a slap on the wrist.