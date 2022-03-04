Pancake Dinner Tonight At Byrneville Elementary To Benefit Family Critically Injured In Wreck

Byrneville Elementary School is hosting “Grace for the Grants” this evening to benefit a family injured in a car crash.

The pancake dinner will take place at the school from 5-7 p.m. at the school. The $5 plates will include pancakes, bacon or sausage and a drink.

All proceeds will benefit the Grant family. In January, Brian Grant and his three children were critically injured in a traffic crash on Highway 31 in Wawbeek community between Atmore and Flomaton. The wreck also claimed the life of another driver.

Byrneville Elementary School is at 1600 Byrneville Road, just south of the Highway 4 traffic light.