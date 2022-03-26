No Injuries Reported When Pickup Truck Splinters Utility Pole

There were no injuries reported when the driver of a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Lambert Bridge Road. The pole splintered when struck by the truck.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported just over 100 customers lost power for a few hours as a result.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.