Molino Man Arrested On Multiple Child Porn Charges Brought By FDLE

A 76-year old Molino man has been arrested on multiple child porn charges brought by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

William David Pettus of 3101 Crabtree Church Road was charged with 25 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began last August after agents identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Escambia County. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Pettus’ residence in February. Forensic examinations of his electronic devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being abused, according to FDLE.

Pettus remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set $625,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on an FDLE arrest warrant. ESCO and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the case.