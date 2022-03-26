Molino Man Arrested On Multiple Child Porn Charges Brought By FDLE

March 26, 2022

A 76-year old Molino man has been arrested on multiple child porn charges brought by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

William David Pettus of 3101 Crabtree Church Road was charged with 25 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began last August after agents identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Escambia County. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Pettus’ residence in February. Forensic examinations of his electronic devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being abused, according to FDLE.

Pettus remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set $625,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on an FDLE arrest warrant. ESCO and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the case.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 