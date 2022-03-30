Mental Health Task Force To Kick Off ‘Take 5′ Minutes For Yourself Campaign

The Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida is preparing to kick off the second quarter of a yearlong awareness campaign, continuing the Task Force’s goal to raise awareness about mental health while encouraging community support for each other.

The Task Force has released additional free, shareable materials for the second quarter, which focuses on taking care of yourself. The “Take 5” campaign kicks off Friday, April 1 and reminds people to take five minutes to themselves when they need it. This could be taking a walk, stepping away from your computer, listening to your favorite song, or simply taking slow, deep breaths – whatever lightens your mood.

The “Take 5” campaign follows the Task Force’s first quarter “Ask 5” campaign, which reminded people to take a moment to ask five people if they’re ok.

“After focusing the first quarter of the year on taking care of others and checking in to see if they’re ok, I’m excited to highlight the importance of self-care,” said State Rep. Michelle Salzman, who has spearheaded the Mental Health Task Force. “Self-care is vital to a person’s mental health and well-being, and we too often put ourselves last while focusing on our families, friends, careers, and the many demands of our everyday lives. We hope everyone will share this message and encourage each other to ‘Take 5’ when you need it.”

The new social media materials for the second quarter are available on the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida’s website. The materials are free and available to anyone, but organizations and individuals are also encouraged to take the mental health pledge to action to commit to making a positive impact on the mental health and wellness of your workplace.