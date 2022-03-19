Maria Elena Sale Fischer

Mrs. Maria Elena Sale Fischer, age 78, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at her Century, FL residence.

Mrs. Fischer was born in Port St. Joe, Florida, and was a 1961 graduate of W.S. Neal High School. She has been a resident of Century, FL for the past 60 years. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution, and was honored for 50 years of membership. She was a member of the Mayflower Association as well as a member of the Edward Fuller Society. Granny was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her life was filled with fishing, gardening, riding the river, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as Granny by everyone who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lafayette Lamar Sale and Elizabeth Ann Vetter.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Fischer. Sr; two sons, Jerry Fischer Jr (Ramona) of McDavid, FL, and Jeff (Junia) Fischer of Pollard, AL; one daughter, Julie (Chuck) Thornton of Jay, FL; two brothers, Lamar (Fran) Sale III of Stanton, VA, and John (Lynn) Sale of Durham, NC; Ten grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. All of whom miss her dearly.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bluff Springs, FL with Bro. John Kemp officiating.