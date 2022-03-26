Loads Of Sunshine For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.