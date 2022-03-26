Loads Of Sunshine For The Weekend

March 26, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 