Gilmore Knocks Grand Slam As Northview Beats The Escambia Gators 14-2; Tate Splits With Milton

Northview 14, Escambia 2

Emma Gilmore hit a grand slam for the Northview Lady Chiefs Thursday night as they powered past the Escambia Gators 14-2 in Bratt.

Gilmore’s grand slam to center field scored Chloe Ragsdale, Jamison Gilman and Payton Gilchrist.

Ragsdale, Gilchrist, Makayla Golson and Aubrie Stuckey had two hits each for the Lady Chiefs. Gilmore, Alana Roberson, Gilman and Gracie Godwin had one hit each.

Stuckey pitched four and two-thirds innings for Northview, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five. Alexis Barnhill closed in relief.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Northview 6, Escambia 4 (JV)

The junior varsity Northview Chiefs also defeated Escambia 6-4 Thursday in Bratt.

Milton 8, Tate 7

Milton topped the Tate Aggies 8-7 Thursday night.

Courtney Lundquist went seven innings, allow 11 eights and eight runs while striking out three.

Kennedy Turner had a home run for the Lady Aggies in the third inning.

Sophia Jones led at the plate for the Aggies, going 3-4.

Tate 6, Milton 3 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate Aggies beat Milton 6-3 Thursday.

Pictured top: Northview’s Emma Gilmore hit a grand slam against the Escambia Gators Thursday night. Also pictured: More game action. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.