Garden Club Preps Community Center For Barrineau Park Spring Gathering

March 27, 2022

The Honeysuckle Garden Club was hard at work Saturday morning to clean up the gardens at the Barrineau Park Community Center.

They were cleaning up preparation for the annual Barrineau Park Historical Society Spring Gathering to be held at the community center on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be live music, crafts, car show, bouncy house and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Spaghetti lunches will be available for purchase.

For more information, call (850) 587-2829.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 