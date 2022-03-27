Garden Club Preps Community Center For Barrineau Park Spring Gathering

The Honeysuckle Garden Club was hard at work Saturday morning to clean up the gardens at the Barrineau Park Community Center.

They were cleaning up preparation for the annual Barrineau Park Historical Society Spring Gathering to be held at the community center on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be live music, crafts, car show, bouncy house and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Spaghetti lunches will be available for purchase.

For more information, call (850) 587-2829.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.