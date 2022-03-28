FPL Rates: We Took Our Questions All The Way To CEO

[NorthEscambia.com EXCLUSIVE] – With rising local concern over electric bills, we took our questions all the way to the top.

In an exclusive interview, Florida Power & Light Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy told NorthEscambia.com where the company stands amid mounting backlash.

“We’re working really hard to have bills that are below the national average, which they are today,” Silagy said. “But even getting them even lower as well as obviously reliable and clean energy. The way you do that is you invest in technology that pays off day in and day out.”

The CEO said rising costs across the board have impacted FPL and, in turn, local customers.

“Unfortunately, as we’ve seen, gas prices are up whether it’s natural gas, or gasoline at the pump for a variety of reasons, including, of course unfortunately, what’s happening in the Ukraine. And while we can’t control that, we’re trying to figure out ways to burn less of it so we don’t have to buy as much of it and that helps with customers’ bills,” he said. “We understand it’s a tough time right now. Gasoline’s up, food prices are up, medical is up, housing is up. You know, inflation across the country and the world is up. So we’re committed to doing everything we can to make sure customers have affordable, reliable and clean energy as well.

“Future generations deserve that. I’m very very proud of what we’ve already done in the three years we’ve been here. We’ve invested two and a half billion dollars in Northwest Florida. Some of the things we’ve done as an example, as at the old Plant Crist, we tore down the coal. We built very fuel efficient natural gas. The air quality is now 30% better than it was just last year. We’re reducing the amount of water we use and at the same time, we’re actually improving reliability. So reliability has actually improved 58%.

“My goal is to continue on that march. It’s not a sprint; none of this happens overnight. We all know investing in infrastructure can take some time,” Silagy continued. “But if you do it, you do it wisely, then generations will benefit and that to me, is what the duty and the responsibility is for all of us is to do the right thing not just for today.”

Last week, FPL dedicated the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in North Escambia. For more information and photos, click here.

Pictured: Florida Power & Light Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy during the opening of the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.