Florida Power & Light Warning Siren Surprises Local Residents

Florida Power & Light has confirmed that they were responsible for a loud siren and voice warning heard across portions of the area Wednesday afternoon.

FP&L confirmed a siren test was conducted about 2:15 p.m. and lasted less than 20 minutes at the Gulf Clean Energy Center (formerly known as Plant Crist).

“We understand that some of our customers and nearby residents may have heard these sirens. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” FPL spokesperson Marshall Hastings told NorthEscambia.com.

Once we received numerous reports of the warning sirens, mostly from Cantonment to Ferry Pass and Pace, we were able to quickly confirm that it was not originating from International Paper or Ascend Performance Materials. There was a regular warning system test at International Paper about 1 p.m. Thursday, some hour and 15 minutes earlier.

We reached out to FP&L and received the final response about several hours later.

FP&L said they plan to conduct future tests, but a schedule is not yet available.

“These tests are done periodically throughout the year. The company will provide a notification prior to the next one,” Hastings said.

Pictured: The entrance to the Gulf Clean Energy Center (formerly known as Plant Crist) as seen Tuesday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com click to enlarge.