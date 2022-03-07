Florida Gas Prices Race Toward Record Highs

Florida gas prices skyrocketed last week to the highest levels in a decade. Prices at the pump rose an average of 44 cents per gallon in the last five days, reaching an average price of $3.97 on Sunday.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.98. To date, the highest ever average price in Escambia County was $4.03 in July 2008.

A North Escambia low of $3.99 could be found at two locations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Several North Escambia stations moved past $4 per gallon on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, more price hikes are on the way and drivers may soon begin to see record high prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are being dragged higher by sky high oil prices, which are surging in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, thus intensifying global supply concerns in what was already a very tight market due to the pandemic.”

The U.S. price of oil surged 26% last week, rising a little more than $24 per barrel. An increase of that magnitude translates to a 60 cent increase at the pump. So far, the state average has increased 44 cents since last week, which means another 10-15 cent hike is possible. If that happens, the state average would eventually surpass the previous all-time high, moving toward around $4.12 per gallon. The current record high price for regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is $4.08 per gallon, which was set on July 16, 2008.

On Sunday, the national average price for gasoline reached $4 a gallon for the first time since July 2008.