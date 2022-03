North Escambia Gas Prices Top $4 A Gallon

Gas prices jumped over $4 a gallon Saturday afternoon at several stations in the North Escambia area.

At the Tom Thumb in Molino (pictured above), the price for a gallon of regular unleaded had moved to $4.09.

The price increased to $4.29 per gallon at the Marathon on Highway 97 in Davisville (pictured below).

