Firefighters Battle Residential Fire In Cottage Hill

Fire heavily damaged a home in Cottage Hill Monday afternoon.

The fire in the 2200 block of Handy Road was reported about 2:05 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the windows of the brick home just north of McKenzie Road.

Further details will be posted as they become available.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.