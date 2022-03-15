Fatal Wreck Closes I-10 Eastbound, Multiple Critical Injuries

I-10 eastbound was closed due to a major wreck with at least one fatality. At least nine people were injured, many of them critically.

The wreck is near the eastbound weigh station, about four miles from the state line. Traffic began to flow slowly in one lane about 2 p.m.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured in Alabama at Exit 49 (Baldwin Beach Express) onto Highway 90 in Florida. This led to greatly increased traffic on a portion of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County.

An Escambia County EMS unit was involved in a separate accident (seen upper left of the photo above) while responding to the first crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.

NorthEscambia.com edits/FDOT images, click to enlarge.



