Family Looking For Two Cats Missing After House Fire In Cottage Hill

March 3, 2022

A Cottage Hill family is looking for their cats following a house fire Monday.

The fire caused significant damage to the home on Highway 95A at McKenzie Road [More info..] Escambia Fire Rescue rescued a dog from the home, but two cats ran away.

“I’m desperate to find them,” Jourdan Truitt said.

Sylar is a tuxedo black and white cat, and the other is a tabby cat named Miles. Miles is blind in one eye, so it appears to be glassed over.

“I have weaned both these cats from birth and they are very important to me,” Truitt said.

Anyone that has seen Sylar or Miles can call or text (850) 341-3920.

