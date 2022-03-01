Firefighters Battle House Fire, Brush Fire And Aid Vehicle Wreck Victims In Cottage Hill

Firefighters battled a house fire, extinguished a brush fire and aided victims in a vehicle crash on Highway 95A in Cottage Hill midday Tuesday.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said a trash fire spread to a yard and before sparking the house fire on Highway 95A at McKenzie Road. The fire also extended into a wooded area behind the home.

There were no injuries, but firefighters did rescue a dog from the home and reunite it with its family. Escambia Fire Rescue said the home was not a total loss but would be inhabitable with extensive repairs.

The Florida Forest Service and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Just before the house fire, Escambia Fire Rescue responded to an unrelated two vehicle rear-end type crash also on Highway 95A at McKenzie Road, almost directly in front of the home. There were no serious injuries reported, and the Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.