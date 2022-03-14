Escambia County Abandons Portion Of Pace Parkway That’s Actual Part Of International Paper

March 14, 2022

When International Paper in Cantonment began to consider improvements to a road on their sprawling facility, they found out it was actually a public road belonging to Escambia County.

Officially, the road was part of Pace Parkway but commonly called Scale House Road. It runs off Highway 29 into the mill south of the traffic light at Tree Street (map below). The roadway has been used, improved, and maintained by IP for many years to receive and weigh raw materials, according to the county. The roadway has commercial scales, railroad infrastructure and overhead industrial equipment.

The Escambia County Commission has voted to vacate rights and abandon the roadway, essentially signing it over to International Paper.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge. The portion of Pace Parkway that was abandoned by Escambia County is indicated in yellow below, click to enlarge.

