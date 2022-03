Ernest Ward Middle School Names Students Of The Month

Ernest Ward Middle School recently announced their Students of the Month for December and January.

The January Students of the Month (pictured above, L-R) are Jaycee Miller, Sydney Little and Jackson Simmons.

The December Students of the Month (pictured below L-R) are Nicholas Barry, Brady Beckley and Kayleigh Young.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.