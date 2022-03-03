ECSO: Woman Kidnapped At Gunpoint From Her Car Near Nine Mile Road

March 3, 2022

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint from her car Thursday morning in Escambia County.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office,  24-year old Brianna Renae McGuire was reported kidnapped at gunpoint from a car on Norstum Drive. That’s off Airway Drive just south of Nine Mile Road.

Deputies said 26-year old Nicholas Jody Liberto is believed to be one of the two alleged kidnappers. They eft the area in what appeared to be a red or orange Jeep Renegade.

Liberto and the other suspect are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 