ECSO: Woman Kidnapped At Gunpoint From Her Car Near Nine Mile Road

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint from her car Thursday morning in Escambia County.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year old Brianna Renae McGuire was reported kidnapped at gunpoint from a car on Norstum Drive. That’s off Airway Drive just south of Nine Mile Road.

Deputies said 26-year old Nicholas Jody Liberto is believed to be one of the two alleged kidnappers. They eft the area in what appeared to be a red or orange Jeep Renegade.

Liberto and the other suspect are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.