Double Pedestrian Fatal On Highway 29; Another Pedestrian Killed On Michigan Avenue

Two pedestrians were struck and killed early Sunday morning in Ensley, and another pedestrian was killed on Michigan Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan driven by a 25-year old Pensacola man was traveling north on Highway 29 in the outside lane about 12:05 a.m. As the car entered the intersection on a green light, a 43-year old man and a 40-year old female from Iowa were walking in an undetermined direction in the path of the vehicle.

The pedestrians were walking near our outside of the crosswalk when they were hit. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car and his 20-year old passenger received minor injuries.

“It is unknown at this time the purpose or direction of travel of the pedestrians prior to the collision,” FHP said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call *FHP.

Michigan Avenue

A 30-year old woman from Pensacola was also struck and killed about 8:25 p.m. Saturday on Michigan Avenue at Chicago Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said she was walking across Michigan Avenue and stepped into the path of a Honda driven by a 21-year old Pensacola man. She was pronounced deceased.

“Any charges will be pending the outcome of the traffic homicide investigation,” FHP said.