Committee Nears Completion Of Governmental Rewrite For Century

March 29, 2022

The Century Charter Review Committee has almost completed a rewrite of the document that governs the town.

The committee is tasked with updating the charter — the document that legally establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The committee has eet periodically since October 2019.

Now, the committee is the last stages of completing their work.

There is an almost final draft, and members will propose any minor changes by April 4 with a vote about two weeks later. If the committee approves their creation, the new charter would go to the Century Town Council for approval and placement on the ballot.

Consultant Buz Eddy said the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office reached out after reading a story about Century’s charter review efforts on NorthEscambia.com. He said in order to make the August ballot, work would need to be completed by June, or August for the November ballot.

Pictured top: Consultant Buz Eddy speaks to the Century Charter Review Committee as chairperson Mary Bourgeois listens. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 