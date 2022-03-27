Cantonment Man Dies After Crashing Pickup During Medical Emergency

March 27, 2022

A Cantonment man was pronounced deceased following a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in Escambia county.

The 65-year old man was traveling north on Pine Forest Road approaching Nine Mile Road when he lost control of the vehicle for a medical issue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

His pickup travelled off the southbound lanes, ran off the roadway, collided with a sign post and hit a dirt embankment.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 