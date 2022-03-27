Cantonment Man Dies After Crashing Pickup During Medical Emergency

A Cantonment man was pronounced deceased following a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in Escambia county.

The 65-year old man was traveling north on Pine Forest Road approaching Nine Mile Road when he lost control of the vehicle for a medical issue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

His pickup travelled off the southbound lanes, ran off the roadway, collided with a sign post and hit a dirt embankment.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

File photo.