Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month for February.

They are:

Kindergarten: Kase Calloway and Wykel Thomas

1st grade: Ezra Hall and Paris Scott

2nd grade: Elsa Faulk and Tammy Glenn

3rd grade: Zaylee Baker and Easton Burris

4th grade: Dean Marks and Orlayjae Dixon

5th grade: Anastacia Cooley and Ethan Carter

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.