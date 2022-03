Boil Water Notice Rescinded For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers In Cedar Tree Lane Area

Thursday, Cottage Hill Water Works rescinded a precautionary boil water notice that was issued Monday following a water main break on Cedar Tree Lane.

The boil water notice included all of Cedar Tree Lane from Highway 95A west past Highway 29, along with Cedar Park Drive and Cedar Point Road.

If you have any questions you may contact the utility’s office at (850) 968-5485.