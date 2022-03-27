Atmore Now Allows Earlier Sunday Alcohol Sales, Hoping To Keep Tax Dollars Out of Florida

March 27, 2022

In an action intended for convenience, and to keep tax dollars from crossing the line into Florida, Atmore has approved earlier Sunday alcohol sales.

Off-premise beer and wine sales can now begin at 5 a.m. on Sundays, according to the Atmore City Council’s actions.

Sunday alcohol sales in Atmore after 10 a.m. became legal on March 25, 2018, following approval by the Alabama Legislature.

Since February 2021, alcohol sales in Escambia County, Florida, are legal everyday of the week — including Sundays — except between 2:30 and 6 a.m. Prior to 2021, alcohol sales did not open on Sundays in Escambia County, Florida, until 1 p.m.

