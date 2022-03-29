Applications Open for 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program

Escambia County is seeking youth ages 16-24 interested in an opportunity to receive paid work experience this summer through the Escambia County Youth Employment Program. Applications are due Friday, April 15 by 3 p.m.

Qualified youth who are accepted into ECYEP will be able to work up to 30 hours a week, with positions available in various county departments along with the Escambia County School District, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector’s Office and Supervisor of Elections Office. Participants will also receive job readiness training prior to job placement as well as post-employment briefings.

Last summer, approximately 100 youth participated in the program, working in county departments including Public Works, Public Safety, Escambia County Area Transit, West Florida Public Libraries and more.

Limited positions are available. Requirements for the program are as follows:

Must submit complete application packet by prescribed deadline.

Must be a resident of Escambia County, FL at the time of application and for the duration of program participation.

Must complete up-front job readiness preparatory training classes.

Must complete post-employment debriefing sessions.

Must not have any felony convictions.

If enrolled in school, must submit enrollment verification.

Must be between the age of 16 years old and 24 years old at the time of enrollment.

Must show proof of identify (state issued driver’s license or state ID card).

Must show proof of address.

Must meet hiring criteria of the temporary employment agency.

Must submit completed application with all supporting required documentation to be considered

Must attend the end of the Summer Youth Program Award Ceremony.

Applications can be completed either electronically or by hand. Click here for an electronic application. Click here to print the application PDF.

Applications can also be picked up during normal business hours at Escambia County Neighborhood and Human Services Department, 221 Palafox Place or Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West Desoto St. Incomplete application packets will not be accepted. Please submit your application via email to Carla Thompson at cmthompson@myescambia.com.

For additional information, please call (850) 595-3123.