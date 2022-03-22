American Idol: Tate Grad Jordan Chase Torrez Is Going To Hollywood

March 22, 2022

Tate High School graduate Jordan Chase Torrez is going to Hollywood.

Torrez is on the 20th season of American Idol, and he received three yes votes from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“I love y’all so much and thank you everyone who has supported me this far,” Torrez said in making the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately for local fans, Torrez said his audition will not air, but stay tuned for Hollywood Week on American Idol.

Torrez is a 2019 graduate of Tate High School.

  1. Janine Singleton Walker on March 22nd, 2022 1:41 pm

    Woohoo! Congratulations. We will be watching and rooting for you!

  2. Nana on March 22nd, 2022 1:33 pm

    Good luck! I’ve been watching and didn’t see you…..I graduated from Tate in 1975.
    Looking forward to seeing you for Hollywood week!

  3. Me on March 22nd, 2022 1:24 pm

    That’s awesome!!! Congratulations, Jordan! Maybe we can watch on YouTube!





