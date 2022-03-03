600 Inmates To Be Moved Out Of Old, Moldy, Leaky Jail

Escambia County plans to move 600 inmates out of the old county jail and annex due to mold, leaks and other unacceptable conditions.

The inmates will be shifted into four currently unused housing units, known as pods, in the new jail while about 200 minimum security inmates will move to the Work Release Center on Fairfield Drive. The move will begin next week.

The old jail and annex were built in 1981 and 1984 respectively but still house prisoners in addition to the new jail that opened last year. In the older facilities, there is mold growing on walls and ceilings, cracked windows, and leaks that have been repaired with tarps that catch water before it is drained away with a hose.

The Escambia County Commission is expected to discuss the future of the old buildings and if they should be repaired or replaced.

The Escambia County jail is managed by the county, not the sheriff’s office.

Contributed photos by Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.