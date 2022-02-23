Leaks. Mold. Cell Doors That Don’t Work. Commissioner Describes ‘Unacceptable’ Conditions In Escambia Jail.

Unacceptable.

That’s how Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh described what he found during a three hour tour of the Escambia County Jail.

The old jail and annex were built in 1981 and 1984 respectively but still house prisoners in addition to the new jail that opened last year. In the older facilities, Bergosh said he observed mold growing on walls and ceilings, cracked windows, and leaks that have been repaired with tarps that catch water before it is drained away with a hose.

“It just appears to me there has been a tremendous lack of maintenance,” Bergosh told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday afternoon. “Windows shattered, never replaced. Fixtures pulled off the wall, not repaired. A sink running for a year, hot water up to a year, I’ve been old by multiple sources. A ticket has been put in and closed out while the issue hasn’t been solved. They said it’s not a leak, if it’s not leaking out of a sink.”

“There’s a lot of issues that I think are self-inflicting on that facility, and it’s very disappointing to see it. But we are going to see if we can inspire quick movement on it.”

The commissioner noted that most of the areas that have significant flooding in the older jail buildings are no longer occupied. But he said several areas with leaks are occupied by prisoners, and it is leaking in an employee break room.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done over there and we need to make it a top priority. That’s what my intention is, to make it a top priority.”

Bergosh said the problems he found were not limited to the older buildings. One of the three elevators in the new facility has not worked for weeks, he said. Several pods, or housing areas, in the new jail are not open due to staffing issues.

There has been discussion in recent days about returning control of the jail from Escambia County back to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. But first, he said repairs must be made.

“I wouldn’t want to hand him (the sheriff) a lighted stick of dynamite, which is akin to what that would be,” Bergosh stated. “He’s gonna have to deal with the same issues we are. He doesn’t have a facility staff. His facility staff is the county’s facility staff. We maintain his range, his building. So I think that’s a separate question. I think what we’ve got to do is get our own house in order.”

The ultimate solution the commissioner suggested is to hire a firm to determine what areas of the old jail buildings can be salvaged, then demolish the rest.

“Then we’ve got to come up with funding for the expansion of the new jail.”

Bergosh said he will begin holding discussions with staff on Wednesday.

“The blame has to fall on us — the elected commissioners. We have to own it,” Bergosh wrote on his blog.

“Bottom line is, whatever it takes, we’ve got to fix it,” Bergosh told NorthEscambia.com.

Bergosh provided NorthEscambia.com with photographs of multiple pages of maintenance problems posted within the old jail — dozens of leaks, loose bunks, toilets that will not flush, lights that are out. There are even multiple cell doors listed that will not open or close. Because the lists we obtained contain cell numbers and their locations within the jail, NorthEscambia.com has chosen not to publish them to avoid any security concerns.

Contributed photos by Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.