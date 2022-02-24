William Joseph “Bill” McMurphy, IV

William Joseph “Bill” McMurphy, IV, age 79, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Pensacola, FL. He was born June 19, 1942 in Atmore, AL where he resided his entire life.

A graduate of Gordon Military College, Barnesville, GA, Bill served in the Alabama Army National Guard and farmed most of his life. He was co-owner of McMurphy Oil Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, William J. McMurphy, Jr., and Annie Lois Glass McMurphy.

He is survived by his sons, Turner McMurphy, Pace, FL and Justin (Nicole) McMurphy, Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two brothers, William Joseph “Joe” (Toni) McMurphy, III; and John Douglas McMurphy, both of Atmore.; two grandchildren, Lauren and Luke McMurphy, nieces and a nephew.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL with Bro. Paul LaSala officiating.

The family extends special thanks to family friends, Janet McLeod and Hunter Mosley; caretaker Denisha Lee; niece Sandi McMurphy for her attentive care; and the staff of

Sacred Heart Hospital and Covenant Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice.