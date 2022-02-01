What’s All That Smoke In North Escambia?

Very thick smoke blanketed parts of North Escambia Tuesday afternoon.

Joe Zwierzchowski, spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service, tells NorthEscambia.com that the smoke is from a 4,000 acre controlled burn on Eglin Air Force Base some 35-40 miles away.

Readers have reported heavy smoke, even some falling ash, in McDavid, Bratt, Walnut Hill and into Atmore. Visibilities quickly dropped to under 1,000 feet in some areas.

Motorists are advised to treat the smoke like fog and exercise caution in areas of reduced visibility.

Pictured above: The sun almost obliterated by heavy smoke about 3:50 Tuesday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com graphic/photo.