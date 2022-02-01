What’s All That Smoke In North Escambia?

February 1, 2022

Very thick smoke blanketed parts of North Escambia Tuesday afternoon.

Joe Zwierzchowski, spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service, tells NorthEscambia.com that the smoke is from a 4,000 acre controlled burn on Eglin Air Force Base some 35-40 miles away.

Readers have reported heavy smoke, even some falling ash, in McDavid, Bratt, Walnut Hill and into Atmore. Visibilities quickly dropped to under 1,000 feet in some areas.

Motorists are advised to treat the smoke like fog and exercise caution in areas of reduced visibility.

Pictured above: The sun almost obliterated by heavy smoke about 3:50 Tuesday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com graphic/photo.

Comments

One Response to “What’s All That Smoke In North Escambia?”

  1. paul on February 1st, 2022 5:36 pm

    Smoking ribs and brisket nearby…





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 