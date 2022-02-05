TSA PreCheck Temporary Enrollment Center Coming To Pensacola Airport

February 5, 2022

Enrollment for the popular Transportation Security Administration PreCheck expedited screening program is coming to the Pensacola International Airport at a TSA PreCheck Temporary Enrollment Center on Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a more efficient screening experience. For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. The program has more than 450 lanes at over U.S. airports.

Hours of operation for the Temporary Enrollment Center at the Pensacola airport will be 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. The center will be located in the airport administration office on the second floor of Pensacola International Airport.

Travelers must apply online and make an appointment for the TSA Pre-Check® Temporary Enrollment Center at Pensacola International Airport.

All applicable COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Attendees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible.

Follow these steps to enroll:

  1. Click here to access the application page
  2. Click “Start Application Now,” then click “New Enrollment”
  3. Fill out steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen
  4. Type in your location at Zip code/City/Airport Code box – search
  5. Choose location “Pop Up: PNS, 2/28-3/4” and click “Next”
  6. Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out.)

To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license). If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID.

The application process is completed on-site, where TSA captures fingerprints for a background check and collects the $85 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck and review a list of documents to bring to the Enrollment Center, visit the TSA website.
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





