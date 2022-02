Tree Planted In Century To Mark Sixth Anniversary Of Destructive EF-3 Tornado

A new red maple tree now stands near the splash pad at Showalter Park in Century.

The tree was planted by the town and Florida Forest Service Tuesday morning — the sixth anniversary of an EF-3 tornado that struck Century on February 15, 2016.

As it grows, it will provide shade from summer sun for splash pad and playground visitors.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.