Three People And A Dog Rescued After Becoming Stranded By Rising Floodwaters From The Escambia River

February 7, 2022

Three people and their dog were rescued from a North Escambia campground Monday after they became stranded by rising floodwaters from the Escambia River.

The two men, one woman and a dog were on higher ground at a campground on Cotton Lake Road, but they were unable to leave due to the flooded dirt road. The 911 caller said they believed the water would be over the hood of their car if they tried to leave.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded about 10:10 a.m. and called for a boat in order to reach the campground near the Cotton Lake Boat Ramp.

The boat was used to rush one camper suffering a medical emergency back to an awaiting ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office then responded with their high water rescue vehicle. They rescued the remaining two other campers and the dog.

The individuals and the dog were rescued by about 1:30 p.m.

Photos ECSO for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 