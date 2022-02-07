Flood Warning Extended For Escambia River

The flood warning has been extended for the Escambia River near Century.

The warning is now extended until Friday afternoon, with minor flooding forecast.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, the stage was 17.9 feet.

The river will fall to 17.1 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then rise again to 17.8 feet Wednesday evening. It will fall below flood stage late Friday morning.

Flood stage is 17 feet.

The Perdido River near Barrineau Park is expected to remain below action stage of 9.0 feet. Minor flood stage for the Perdido River is 13 feet.