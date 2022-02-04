Rain Chance Continues, Turning Sharply Colder Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.