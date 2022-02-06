Pensacola Police Officer Struck By Vehicle
February 6, 2022
A Pensacola Police Department officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
It happened about 10:05 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Mandolete Street, south of Langley Avenue.
Police said the officer was on scene of a separate traffic crash investigation when struck by another uninvolved vehicle.
The officer was transported in stable condition to a local hospital for treatment. Further details were not immediately released.
File photo.
