Pensacola Police Officer Struck By Vehicle

February 6, 2022

A Pensacola Police Department officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

It happened about 10:05 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Mandolete Street, south of Langley Avenue.

Police said the officer was on scene of a separate traffic crash investigation when struck by another uninvolved vehicle.

The officer was transported in stable condition to a local hospital for treatment. Further details were not immediately released.

File photo.

