Ordinance Would Require County Employees To Quit Before Running For County Commission

Escambia County is moving toward an ordinance that would require county employees to resign before running for the county commission.

The commission backed away from previous discussion of an ordinance that would require a resignation to run for any political office and settled on just candidates for the five commission seats.

“It would seem like the real potential negative effect is when it is our seats,” Commissioner Steven Barry said in a recent meeting.

“You can do whatever you want, you have free speech. You can say whatever you want, but there’s consequences,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “If you are really that passionate about it, quit and run.”

Bergosh has stated that he was not responsible for bringing a potential resign to run ordinance up for discussion. Two years ago, Johnathon Owens, who was an aide to District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill, ran against incumbent Bergosh for the District 1 seat. Bergosh won with 38.71% of the vote. Owens finished third in the primary with 22.48% behind Jesse Casey with 31.01%

The commission voted 3-1 to schedule a public hearing on a resign to run for commission ordinance. Underhill cast the dissenting vote, while Commissioner Lumon May was off the dais and did note vote.

“The seats of power are equally open to the very rich and powerful, as well as the commoner,” Underhill said. “Anything that limits or in some way curtails who runs for public office is not in my opinion in the best interest of the citizens.

The ordinance, if approved, would apply to employees of the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, but not the commissioners themselves as they don’t work for the BOCC.