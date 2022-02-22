One Seriously Injured In Highway 29, North Tate School Road Wreck

February 22, 2022

One person was seriously injured in a three vehicle crash midday Tuesday at Highway 29 and North Tate School Road.

It appeared that a Chevrolet pickup truck T-boned a Nissan car in a wreck that also left a Chevrolet sedan with minor damage about 12:10 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not said how the crash happened. The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “One Seriously Injured In Highway 29, North Tate School Road Wreck”

  1. concerned on February 22nd, 2022 3:36 pm

    wow I’m sure the guy who owns that sweet looking truck is sick after this happened and I pray the person that got hurt is ok





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 