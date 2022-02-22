One Seriously Injured In Highway 29, North Tate School Road Wreck

One person was seriously injured in a three vehicle crash midday Tuesday at Highway 29 and North Tate School Road.

It appeared that a Chevrolet pickup truck T-boned a Nissan car in a wreck that also left a Chevrolet sedan with minor damage about 12:10 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital in serious condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not said how the crash happened. The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.