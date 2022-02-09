No Injuries In Highway 29, Kingsfield Road Crash

There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 29 at Kingsfield Road.

Those escaping injury reportedly included a minor that was properly restrained in a car seat in rear of one vehicle (pictured above).

The crash did cause traffic delays at the intersection until the wreckage was removed. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded,

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.