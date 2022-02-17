New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club

New members were inducted Wednesday into the National Beta Club at Northview High School.

2021 Inductees

Reagan Abbott

Erich Amerson

Sarah Bailey

Carsyn Dortch

Drake Driskell

Weslyn Dunn

Raleigh Gibson

Kaylie Glick

Maggie Godwin

Ava Gurganus

Leah Hetrick

Sarah Long

Elianna Morales

Chase Pugh

Alana Shelly

McKenna Simmons

Jessica Stabler

Aubrey Stuckey

Blake Yoder

The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.

Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.