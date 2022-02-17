New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club
February 17, 2022
New members were inducted Wednesday into the National Beta Club at Northview High School.
2022 Inductees
- Luke Bridges
- Colton Criswell
- Riley Dawson
- Mayson Edwards
- Jamison Gilman
- Aubree Jordan
- Madison Levins
- Jaquez Moorer
- Heath Parker
- Colby Pugh
- Ally Richardson
- Tyler Riggs
- Wesley Sanders
- Lauren Stinson
- Brian Yoder
2021 Inductees
- Reagan Abbott
- Erich Amerson
- Sarah Bailey
- Carsyn Dortch
- Drake Driskell
- Weslyn Dunn
- Raleigh Gibson
- Kaylie Glick
- Maggie Godwin
- Ava Gurganus
- Leah Hetrick
- Sarah Long
- Elianna Morales
- Chase Pugh
- Alana Shelly
- McKenna Simmons
- Jessica Stabler
- Aubrey Stuckey
- Blake Yoder
The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.
Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
